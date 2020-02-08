Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $189.21 and a 52 week high of $300.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.