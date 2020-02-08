Brokerages Anticipate Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weidai.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%.

WEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,507. The company has a market cap of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Weidai has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

