Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce ($0.25) Earnings Per Share

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

