Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.30. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,671. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $213.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last ninety days. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

