Brokerages Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

MTBC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 505,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Medical Transcription Billing has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.