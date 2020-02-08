Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MediciNova an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

