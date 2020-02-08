Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 253,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,308. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 99,925 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

