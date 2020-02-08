Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $11.20 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $9.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $51.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.07 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.08 million, with estimates ranging from $53.74 million to $55.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.