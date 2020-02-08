Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $8.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 million to $9.61 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.