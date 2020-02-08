Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report $265.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $280.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

