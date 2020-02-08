Brokerages Expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Post ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.85 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Torchlight Energy Resources an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

