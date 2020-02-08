Brokerages Set $31.00 Target Price for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.49. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $314,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

