BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce sales of $34.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $34.26 million. BRT Apartments posted sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $132.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

