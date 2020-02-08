BTC Lite One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $27,756.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05895548 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

