Bulwark (BWK) Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $263,397.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

