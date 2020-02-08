Burst Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex and Bittrex. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $40,871.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,081,715,137 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

