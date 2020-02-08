BUZZCoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $198,332.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

