Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Poloniex, HitBTC and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and $15,769.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823527 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, Poloniex, TradeOgre, cfinex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

