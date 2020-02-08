C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,630,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

