Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,469,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,358,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

CCMP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $160.88. 297,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

