California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 624.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,659,755.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

