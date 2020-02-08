California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,099 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Aaron’s worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $55.50 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

