California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Life Storage worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.