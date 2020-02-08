California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of New York Times worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $39.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

