California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Cree worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 225.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cree by 82.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE opened at $47.06 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

