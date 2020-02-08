California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,772,160. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $446.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.18. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

