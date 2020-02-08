California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $269,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.85 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.