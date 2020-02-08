California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.27 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

