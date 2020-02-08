California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

