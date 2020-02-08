California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Kirby worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 143.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,070 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

