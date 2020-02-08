California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,772 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of NuVasive worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuVasive by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $21,355,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,188.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

