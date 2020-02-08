California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 267,334 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,334 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of IQIYI worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in IQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA increased their target price on shares of IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.