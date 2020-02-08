California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,031 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Healthequity worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 118.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 29.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 602,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 138,045 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

