California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 31,043 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of TopBuild worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,667,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $115.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.