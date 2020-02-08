California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 62,801 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Semtech worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,923.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,124.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,815 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

