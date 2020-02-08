California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

