California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Independent Bank worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $102,216.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,233. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

