California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,747 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $745,182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

