California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,018 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $35.59 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.