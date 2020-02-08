Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

