Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $452,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 133,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.