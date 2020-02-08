Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,774 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $59.21.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

