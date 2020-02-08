Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,096 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

