Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 383,952 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,990,000.

SPHD opened at $42.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

