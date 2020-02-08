Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,624 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

PSX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

