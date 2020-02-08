Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

