Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,249 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $370.54 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $282.95 and a 52 week high of $374.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.87.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

