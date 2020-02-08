Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,309 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,862,000. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,881,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $109.65 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.