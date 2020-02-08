Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,023 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after buying an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,326,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

