Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

